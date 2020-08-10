ANTONIO Banderas has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spanish film star made an announcement on Twitter today after being absent from hosting the Starlite Gala in Marbella on Sunday.

“I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” he wrote.

The Malaga-born actor said that he is feeling ‘relatively well.’

He added: “Just a little more tired than usual and hoping to recover as soon as possible following the medical treatment that I hope will allow me to overcome the infection..”

More to follow…