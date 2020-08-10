TWO Kosovo Albanians have been arrested by the Guardia Civil for committing 19 robberies across Spain by banging out holes in warehouse walls.

The men, aged 43 and 49, were detained in morning raids at their southern Costa Blanca homes on the Orihuela Costa and in the La Mata area of Torrevieja.

The arrests came after a year-long operation codenamed Confina, but the investigation remains active with detentions of possible associates not being ruled out.

Locations on industrial estates across the Alicante, Castellon, Murcia, Almeria, and Cantabria areas were targetted by the duo.

Using precision equipment as well as axes and hammers, they’d make a hole in the wall or on the roof, before clambering into the premises to rob the safe.

Besides their homes, a Los Montesinos garage was searched by Guardia agents who uncovered some of the gear used by the duo in their illegal activities.

Two high-end vehicles as well as mobile phones through to gloves and balaclava hoods were seized, along with over a €1,000 in cash.