AN ALICANTE nightclub owner could be fined up to €60,000 after social distancing and capacity rules were flouted at a city venue.

Alicante Policia Local officers cleared 66 people from the club on Calle de las Artes Gráficas in the early hours of Sunday(August 9) at 4.15am.

The main breach surrounded the use of the dance floor which is prohibited under current health rules.

The police said that the owner has been denounced for a serious infraction of the law.

She is set to be fined between €30,001 and €60,000 under a recently introduced set of tougher tariffs to combat businesses breaking coronavirus restrictions in the Valencian Community.