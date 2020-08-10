ALICANTE province was forced to temporarily close five of its beaches yesterday, August 9, due to capacities being reached under social distancing regulations.

Almadraba beach in Alicante, Bol Nou in La Vila Joiosa, El Cura and Los Locos de Torrevieja and Babylon in Guardamar all had access prohibited, with bathers having to stand and wait for a designated spot.



FULL CAPACITY: Almadraba beach in Alicante and Bol Nou in La Vila Joiosa

Reports suggest attitudes were positive and everyone was accepting the limitations set because of the need to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Other locations did reach maximum capacity but there were no beach closures as such, and no enforced evictions of bathers.

Some COVID-19 restrictions do continue to be flouted, however, with people smoking, playing with buckets and spades or wearing floats – all of which are restricted or banned.