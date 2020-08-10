ALMOST every Schengen country has advised against all but non-essential travel to Spain.

The numerous outbreaks in the country have led to many of its European neighbours adopting control measures or restrictions on those arriving from the Spanish territory.

For now, only five countries – Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Sweden – do not advise against travelling to Spain or certain regions of Spain for fear of the spread of COVID-19.

According to a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the recommendations and restrictions decreed by the 22 Schengen countries as of Friday, August 7 are as follows:

Austria: Requires a negative PCR test or 10-day quarantine for all arrivals from Spain, bar the Canary and Balearic Islands.

Belgium: Does not permit travel to Aragon, Navarra, Barcelona and Lleida. For those travelling from Madrid, Girona, Tarragona, Basque Country, La Rioja, Soria, Guadalajara, Castellon, Valencia, Murcia, Almeria, Balearic Islands, a PCR test as well as quarantine is recommended.

Bulgaria: No restrictions for EU and Schengen countries

Cyprus: Requires travellers arriving from Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Greece to submit a negative result on a PCR test.

COVID-19 Travel alert for Spain from 22 European countries.

Croatia: Recommends avoiding all trips to the Czech Republic, Andorra, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Estonia and Malta, and advises against non-essential travel to Spain and the rest of the EU.

Denmark: Recommends against travel to Spain, Andorra, Luxembourg, Romania and Bulgaria. Entry for travellers from these countries is prohibited, bar exceptional cases.

Estonia: Quarantine is required for travellers from Spain, Austria, Belgium, France, Malta, Monaco and the Czech Republic.

Finland: Travel is not recommended and mandatory quarantine to those who return from Spain, France, Austria, Slovenia, Belgium, Netherlands and Andorra.

France: There are currently no restrictions on entry into France, however travel to Catalunya and Aragon is not recommended and a PCR test should be carried out on return.

Germany: Recommends not to travel to Aragon, Catalunya and Navarra, which are considered ‘risk areas’ and requires quarantine or a negative PCR test to be carried out 48 hours before travelling.

Greece: Advises against all non-essential travel to Spain.

Ireland: All countries must comply with quarantine, except those included in the ‘green list’, which does not include Spain.

Italy: Advises against all non-essential travel to the most affected areas of Spain.

Latvia: Mandatory quarantine, advises against non-essential travel to Spain and has suspended air connections with Spain, Luxembourg, Romania, Andorra, Bulgaria, Belgium, Sweden, Portugal and Malta.

Luxembourg: No restrictions

Norway: Travel is not recommended and there is a mandatory quarantine for those who return from Spain, France, Austria, Slovenia, Belgium, Netherlands and Andorra.

Netherlands: Advises against all non-essential travel and mandatory quarantine on return from Barcelona and its outskirts; Segriá, Figueres and Vilafant. Caution is recommended for the rest of Spain.

Poland: Currently no special travel restrictions or recommendations.

Portugal: No restrictions for EU and Schengen countries

United Kingdom: Recommends not to travel and obliges those who travel from most Schengen countries, including Spain, to undergo general quarantine.

Romania: There are no restrictions on travel to Spain and the rest of the EU, only to Luxembourg.

Slovakia: Issues recommendations for Aragon, Catalunya and Navarra.

Slovenia: Quarantine is compulsory for travellers from Aragon, Navarra, Catalunya and the Basque Country. No restrictions for those from Andalucia, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Castile-La Mancha, Ceuta, Extremadura, Galicia and Melilla.

Sweden: Currently no restrictions on travellers from other EU countries.

Switzerland: Mandatory quarantine for those arriving from Luxembourg, Romania and Spain (except the Canary and Balearic Islands).





