A MAYOR has hit out at ‘irresponsible’ swimmers after two bathers ignored red flags flying at Guardamar del Segura, and took a dip.
Seas had been rough all day yesterday, August 12, and the popular resort authorities decided to fly red flags to prevent danger.
But, causing a danger to themselves AND the lifeguards, the pair had to be rescued by Spanish Red Cross using ropes and all available personnel.
Their ‘recklessness and disregard for others’ led the Policia Local and Guardia Civil to fine each bather €500.
The resort’s mayor, Jose Luis Saez took to social media last night, commending the Red Cross: “The rapid action of the Red Cross first aid service has avoided greater evils due to the irresponsibility of some. “