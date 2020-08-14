A 20-YEAR-OLD beach lifeguard working in the Dénia area has been admitted to Dénia Hospital’s ICU on suspicion of having contracted the coronavirus.

Four other lifeguards and a beach assistant are self-isolating as a precaution.

The lifeguards work for the Eulen company who run the beach safety contract on behalf of Dénia council.

PCE tests are being conducted today(August 14) with the 20-year-old man was said to be doing well in hospital after he was confirmed as contracting pneumonia.

Bathers using Dénia area beaches have been told not to worry as the lifeguard team operate under strict safety protocols.

That includes wearing masks and gloves at all times to reduce the chance of any coronavirus contagion..