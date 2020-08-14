THE Spanish government has ordered all regions to close their nightclubs and to implement a smoking ban in outdoor spaces.

Health Minister Salvador Illa instructed the 17 autonomous communities to bring in the new measures following a week of rapidly increasing coronavirus cases.

All regions agreed to the move unanimously at the weekly meeting of the autonomous communities today.

“Let’s not do things that stop us from controlling the pandemic,” Illa said.

“It is best not to smoke for obvious health reasons.”

It is not clear when the new measures will come into force, but people will be prohibited from smoking in public spaces ‘unless they can maintain a distance of two metres’.

In total 11 new measures are set to be adopted, mostly affecting nightlife.

All nightclubs must close while hotel and restaurant establishments must maintain a distance of 1.5 metres between tables.

There can now only be a maximum of 10 people per group and all businesses must close at 1am.

No one will be allowed to enter an establishment after midnight.

