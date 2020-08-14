A BRITISH man has fallen to his death from a famous sunset viewpoint in Ibiza.

Richard Lloyd Canavan, 30, lost his life after plummeting from the cliffs close to the Torre des Savinar.

This is an infamous spot popular with holidaymakers that overlooks the small island of Es Vedra.

According to Diario de Ibiza, the emergency services were notified of the fall by one of the Brit’s friends at approximately 10.30pm yesterday.

Eight firefighters and members of the Vertical Rescue Group were swiftly deployed to the scene where a drone was used to locate Canavan.

Two further rescue specialists, who travelled to the scene from Mallorca, then descended down the cliffs to reach the Brit’s lifeless body.

It is estimated that the victim fell from a height of approximately 150 metres.

However, due to the area’s challenging terrain, a decision was taken to move Canavan by boat which arrived at approximately 4am this morning.

The investigation has now been handed over the the Guardia Civil in an attempt to find out how the Brit came to fall from such a height.

It comes as the Balearic Islands has seen multiple Britons die or be seriously injured after falling from balconies.

Last month, a British woman was left in a serious condition after falling from the second floor of a hotel in Ibiza.

Just weeks later, a man, 26, was left fighting for his life after plummeting from the third floor of an apartment block in Palma de Mallorca.