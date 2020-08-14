YOUNG people are not immune to the more serious symptoms caused by coronavirus, health bosses have warned.

There are currently three young adults admitted and intubated in intensive care units in Andalucia, as reported this Thursday by the Minister of Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre.

The youngest is 23 years old and is in the ICU of Huercal-Overa. The other two, both men, are aged 25 and 27.

The latest reports indicate that the average age of those infected by coronavirus has dropped to 39.

At present there are 26 people, aged between 23 and 83, admitted to ICUs in Andalucia.

All have required intubation, because of serious complications from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, there are another 107 patients hospitalised due to coronavirus, between 37 and 65 years old, with the average age being 55.

Aguirre warned that ‘every day there are more young people infected’ including ‘minors.’

Fortunately, 95% of the cases are asymptomatic and do not require hospitalisation.

Junta spokesman Elias Bendodo said: “1,400 daily contact tracing tests are carried out, of which 5% of the positives develop symptoms.”

He added that despite the daily increase in infections and outbreaks in Andalucia, the situation of the pandemic is ‘generally under control.’