SELFISH beach hoggers in Calpe on the Costa Blanca are being fined if they put loungers, chairs, or umbrellas on local sands before 9.30am.

The old problem of people “reserving” spaces by leaving unattended beach equipment has long angered visitors.

Now the hoggers are being penalised as they are hindering the daily early morning cleansing work to keep areas as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Policia Local have so far fined 64 people since July 1 for putting out gear on beaches before 9.30am.

Calpe’s Citizen Safety councillor, Domingo Sánchez, said:

“We have to make sure that the cleaning staff can do their job unhindered and we appeal to beach users not to leave any unattended equipment at any time of the day.”