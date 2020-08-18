AN apology has been demanded from the President of the Valenciana Government after a picture of him not conforming to COVID-19 regulations caused uproar.

President Ximo Puig was pictured standing shoulder-to-shoulder next to four other men without donning a mask.

Opposition party member Jose Antonio Rovira demanded that Puig pay a fine for not wearing the personal protective gear, accusing him of ‘not even complying with his own regulations.’

CRITICISED: The picture that caused uproar

Rovira said: “There is a feeling of abandonment and negligence among the public while Puig is out there on vacation and nobody does anything.”

A complaint is to be presented to the Ministry of Justice, regarding the pictur, which sees Puig standing by the sea with other ministers and the mayor of Xabia, Jose Chulvi.

The complain will accuse Puig of breaching of the Decree which established the obligation to wear a mask and respect a safe distance.

The PP politician continued: “Puig is still on vacation and brazenly breaking the rules by sharing images like this when the use of a mask is mandatory.”

Throughout the Valencian Community, thousands have already been fined for not wearing a mask.

“It is time to show that we are all equal before the law, you have to set an example,” Rovira added.