SPAIN has registered 2,128 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The figure announced by the Ministry of Health brings the total since the pandemic began to 364,196.

It is also the highest daily increase since the end of the state of alarm.

While the number has slightly stabilised, with 1,833 positive results announced on Monday, the country’s coronavirus incidence has now reached 131.12 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.

That incidence rate is the highest in Europe.

The second wave is mostly occurring in Madrid, where there have been 707 new cases registered between Monday and Tuesday.

In a distant second is Aragon with 374 cases in the past 24 hours, followed by the Basque Country (282), Andalucia (202) and Galicia (124).

Health bosses also revealed that over the past seven days, some 1,096 people suffering from COVID-19 required hospitalisation, of whom 65 have ended up in intensive care.

Most of these 65 new ICU patients (16), have been in Andalucia.

A total of 24 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours.