A WOMAN has been arrested after 41 emaciated dogs were found at her rural property in the central Spanish town of Toledo.

Officers from SEPRONA, the Guardia Civil animal protection unit, were alerted to the case by the National Association of Animals (ANAS) after complaints were made of a large number of severely malnourished dogs.

The farm was located in the town of Quintanar de la Orden, a small municipality in the Toledo province.

Officers arrived at the scene to discover 41 Podenco type dogs in a large outdoor area without adequate food or water and many with apparent medical issues or injuries.

None of the dogs had microchips and documentation, a legal requirement in Spain.

CRUEL: One of the dogs rescued from the farm in Toledo (Guardia Civil)

The dogs were immediately freed from the farm and animal rescue organisations ANAS, ALBA, APAP Alcala, PROA and El Campito-salvando Peludos gathered together to rehome the animals whilst they receive urgent medical treatment.

It is thought that the property was used as a breeding farm for hunting dogs, a sport that traditionally uses podenco and podenco mix breeds.

The woman in charge of the care of the animals, of Spanish nationality, has been arrested and faces charges of animal abuse and animal cruelty.