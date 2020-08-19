BENIDORM bars and clubs hit by new restrictions to combat increasing COVID-19 cases on the Costa Blanca will protest against the measures this Sunday(August 23).

The Valencian Community implemented the nationally-approved package from yesterday(August 18) which will be enforced for at least 21 days.

It means that all nightclubs, discos, dance halls and cocktail bars are permanently closed at the height of the summer season.

Bars and restaurants have to shut by 1.00am and outdoor smoking is banned if social distancing of two metres cannot be maintained.

Three Benidorm associations centred on business, hospitality, and nightclubs have joined forces to organise a protest march starting from outside the Hotel Cimbel on Avenida Europa at 11.00am, which will end up at the Town Hall.

The president of the Merchants Association(AICO), Raúl Parra, said;

“We have called for this demonstration due to this nonsense from the government which will lead to severe economic consequences for Benidorm with the future of businesses and their workers at stake.”

Meanwhile, the Valencian Community Hotel and Tourism Business Confederation has demanded urgent financial aid from the regional government,

In a statement it said: “The measures that came intro force this week will push the whole tourist and hospitality sector back to where we were a few weeks ago and businesses will need help.”