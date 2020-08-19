SMOKING has become a complicated mission in Andalucia.

Due to the increase of COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the region, the Junta has intensified restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

One of the big questions since the Junta announced a partial public smoking ban is if the habit is permitted on beaches or at swimming pools.

If it’s an open space where the minimum social distance can be maintained and it is not a restricted play area for minors, then the answer is yes.

This applies for open spaces such as beaches and swimming pools and covers other tobacco inhalation devices such as electronic cigarettes and vaping.

However, failure to comply with the partial smoking ban may lead to a hefty fine.

In most cases fines of €100 will be handed out but can reach €3,000 if authorities consider 15 people have been put at risk.

A whooping €600,000 fine can be issued in cases where authorities consider that the health of more than 100 people has been jeopardised.

Other regions of Spain, including Catalunya, have joined Andalucia in placing a ban on smoking in public spaces where the minimum social distance cannot be maintained.