HOTELS across Mallorca have offered discounts of up to 50% in a last minute bid to avoid closing their doors this month.

With the Balearic Islands being blacklisted for travel by the United Kingdom, Germany and a dozen of other European countries, the island’s hotels have been left with a historically low occupancy.

In an attempt to increase their capacity, reported in some to be as low as 30%, hoteliers are now introducing unprecedented discounts this month.

Melia has opted for the most competitive prices, offering 50% discounts in six of its hotels in Palmanova and Magaluf – two areas usually populous with British holidaymakers in August,

The group has also extended price cuts to their hotels in the capital, with reductions of up to a healthy 35%.

The Riu hotel chain has also been negatively impacted by the heath crisis despite welcoming German tourists in June as part of the pilot test for tourism.

With their occupancy reported to be at 35% according to Diario de Mallorca, the chain is now offering discounts of up to 40%.

Iberostar have also put a host of deals on the table including reductions of up to 25%, free stays for children and a 10% discount for Balearic residents.

It comes as the Balearic government imposed a raft of new measures to combat coronavirus this week.

Business unions in Ibiza have since criticised the ban on pool and boat parties, since this is an activity tat many of its tourists undertake whilst on holiday.