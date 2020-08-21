THE body of a foreign tourist has been found following a huge fire at the Sisu Boutique hotel.

According to local reports, the lifeless body of the individual was found inside their room by firefighters.

It comes as around a dozen others have also been injured by the inferno, which began early this morning.

The blaze was so fierce that the apartment block next door had to be evacuated.

Policia Nacional, Policia Local and firefighters from several municipalities are all at the hotel, situated near Puerto Banus.

According to sources at the 112 emergency service, there are at least 10 injured, mostly due to smoke inhalation.

Some have also been hurt by falling objects as they fled the fire.

Several firefighters have also had to be attended to due to being heavily exposed to excess heat and smoke.

There were 100 guests staying at the hotel when the fire erupted, reported Diario Sur.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.