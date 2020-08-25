A patient who has been in a critical condition for the longest time in Spain, five months, due to COVID-19 has recovered.

Vicente, a family doctor, was admitted to Reina Sofia Hospital in Cordoba on March 18.

After 155 days in intensive care, he was finally discharged from the ICU unit.

The primary care physician, from a health centre in Cordoba, tested negative for COVID-19 two months ago, but he remained so ill from its effects that he remained in intensive care.

Vicente’s recovery follows that of another patient recently discharged from the ICU at the Gregorio Marañon Hospital in Madrid, who had spent 144 days in intensive care, the second longest time in intensive care in Spain after the Cordoban doctor.

Since March, a total of 78 patients have required admission to an ICU in Cordoba due to coronavirus, with 318 health professionals testing positive in the province.

As of August 24, Andalucia has 29,425 accumulated cases of coronavirus (24,541 positive by PCR) and 1,481 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,923 people have been hospitalised in Andalucia, of whom 827 have gone through intensive care.

The active cases of coronavirus in Andalucia currently stands at 10,533, distributed by province as follows: Almeria 2,457, Cadiz 896, Cordoba 897, Granada 1,247, Huelva 171, Jaen 390, Malaga 3,218 and Sevilla with 1,257 active cases.





