THE COSTA BLANCA has recorded 97 new coronavirus cases in a 48-hour period between Saturday and Monday(August 24).

The news comes as the mayor of a southern Costa Blanca town says that people waiting for virus test results are refusing to follow isolation guidelines.

Figures released by the Valencian Health Ministry showed that outbreaks have been detected in Alicante, Alcoy, and Villena.

Two outbreaks have also been reported in the British expat areas of Almoradi and Los Montesinos.

It is the first outbreak in Montesinos with the mayor’s office saying that three infections have been recorded within a single family.

Four positive cases were confirmed in the latest outbreak to hit Almoradi.

The town’s mayor, Maria Gomez said; “We are worried that we are coming across residents that have been in contact with COVID-19 sufferers but are not isolating as they await the results of their PCR tests.”

Gomez and her Los Montesinos counterpart, Jose Manuel Butron, have appealed to residents to comply with all health and security measures, and not to let their guard down.

96 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the Costa Blanca, with ten patients in intensive care.