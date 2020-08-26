MASKS will be compulsory in all covered public places in Gibraltar from Friday, the government has announced.

The new COVID-19 rule is one of a raft of measures introduced to stop the virus spreading as numbers of active case topped the 50-mark.

Socialising is being ‘actively discouraged’ so people only meet with family and ‘socially established groupings’.

On September 11, the Golden and Silver Hour areas will start to operate again, although over-70s are asked to stay at home.

Young people are ordered to not visit their elderly grandparents.

The measures will become law on August 28, with visiting of the elderly at homes limited once again and safety measures introduced at residential blocks.

A ‘no loitering’ policy will be put into place at schools with special arrangements for grandparents picking up children.

New measures could soon be introduced at the airport to increase safety for flights from the UK.

There will be no National Day celebrations, fireworks or screens at Casemates this year to stop large crowds gathering.

The COVID-19 Special Coordination Group will now meet at least twice a week, with the Platinum Command meeting once a week.

The Government believes that these measures will help “avoid having to impose any general lockdown measures’ which could still come into force.

Stay home!

“The message to our over 70s has to now, once again, be stark and clear: STAY AT HOME,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

WARNING: The Chief Minister has told the elderly to stay off the streets

“This is not a legal requirement, but it is clearly the best advice we can give them.

“As the height of summer recedes, over 70s should only go out if they have to.

“They should avoid socialising with younger people – even relatives, children and grandchildren.

“Young people may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus who may infect them with fatal consequences.”

The Chief Minister praised the work of the police to inform the public and enforce the new rules.

“We have done very well until now as a community in avoiding the worst effects of COVID-19.

“We can continue to do well if we stick together, follow the rules and protect our most vulnerable.

“Today, we have seen an increase in cases, but all are either asymptomatic or people suffering from fairly slight symptoms, with no one in hospital or ICU.

“Let’s keep it that way by continuing to work together, following advice from Public Health Gibraltar and showing the best of our community.”