ELCHE’S Argentinian owner has brought in a fellow-countryman to guide the club through La Liga’s Primera division after a five year absence from Spain’s top footballing tier.

Jorge Almirón replaces Pacheta, who suddenly departed the club yesterday(August 25) less than two days after securing promotion at Girona.

Argentine football agent Christian Bragarnik bought Elche last December and had a testy relationship with Pacheta.

Almirón’s name had been linked before to the Ilicitanos and was the front-runner after Pacheta left.

Almirón comes with management success to his name as the 49-year-old guided Argentine side Lanús to a championship title and to the 2017 Copa Liberatores finals, where they lost to Brazilian side Gremio.

He’s also managed clubs in Mexico, Columbia, and most recently in Saudi Arabia.

Almirón’s starts work next week with the new Primera division campaign opening on September 12.