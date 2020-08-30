A MIGRANT boat was intercepted off the Torrevieja coast on August 28, with 16 people onboard – four of whom were children, one a pregnant woman.

It was one of four sighted along the Alicante province coast during one day.

The other three boats were spotted further north in waters off Benidorm, Calpe and Altea.

Those three were taken to the Port of Alicante with 38 migrants on board.

All had PCR tests, following protocol in fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Those with negative results will be handed over and dealt with by Guardia Civil.

Those found with the virus will be handled by the health authorities.