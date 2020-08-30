LEADING Costa Blanca hotel association, HOSBEC, is forecasting the grimmest of months for September.

With the traditional holiday season ending and children returning to school, combined with the various Covid-19 restrictions in place, barely 30 hotels will remain open.

The organisation’s president, Toni Mayor, said that, ‘there will be neither senior citizens nor foreigners to fill the beds’.

HOSBEC BOSS: Toni Mayor

Eight Benidorm hotels have closed in recent days, another in l’Albir that only decided to reopen after de-escalation in order to recoup lost income during lockdown.

Mayor continued: “Many other closures will come later, if there are 10 or 15 left [open] it would be a miracle.

Leire Bilbao, manager of the Tourism Foundation, predicted that the few hotels that do choose to open in winter will do so “not because of the income, but because of a question of the city.”

Mayor than added “If we hold out with 15 hotels open, it will be a miracle”

“It is not due to lack of desire, we would like to have all hotels open, but if there are no tourists , there is no way,” he lamented.