THE BODY of a 33-year-old woman was discovered in the boot of her car in Valencia City, a week after she was reported missing

The grim find was made in the early hours of Sunday morning(August 30) when some of her friends spotted that her car had reappeared.

They went to have a look and noticed that blood was seeping out it and smelt a strong odour.

Policia Nacional agents were called to the scene on Calle Meléndez in the Patraix area of the city.

They forced open the boot and discovered a decomposing body which was covered in soil.

The victim was a Spanish citizen who was born in South America.

The Policia Nacional are looking for her boyfriend who is the prime suspect in the homicide.