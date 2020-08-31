A FURTHER 19 COVID-19 sufferers have been hospitalised in Andalucia in the past 24 hours.

In the past week, the number of admitted patients has grown by 158, 69 of whom are fighting in intensive care units (ICUs).

According to the Junta, the number of ICU patients has increased by four between Sunday and Monday, and by 32 over the past seven days.

Three of the new ICU patients are in Malaga while the other is in Cordoba.

Meanwhile, five people have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, one in Almeria, two in Cadiz, one in Cordoba and another in Malaga.

The number of detected cases in the region increased by 592 on Monday, with the majority declared in Malaga province (132), followed by Granada (99), Almeria (87), Sevilla (84), Cadiz (81), Jaen (56), Cordoba (31) and Huelva (22).

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. ? pic.twitter.com/diBqZvx9Cy — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) August 31, 2020

The figures remain a long way off the bleak numbers seen in March.

At the peak of the pandemic on March 30, Andalucia saw 2,708 coronavirus sufferers hospitalised.

Of those, some 438 were in the ICU.