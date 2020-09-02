ANDALUCIA has ruled out a region-wide lockdown in the face of growing coronavirus figures.

Junta president Juanma Moreno told La Cope radio this morning that the southernmost region’s health service is more than ready to absorb COVID-19 patients.

The Partido Popular leader also ruled out the collapse of hospitals in an interview with Carlos Herrera, saying Andalucia is the autonomous community with the second-lowest incidence in Spain.

Junta president Juanma Moreno ruled out regional and local lockdowns in an interview this morning

That, he said, is despite it being the most populous region and the number one summer destination for tourists.

Indeed the influx of visitors is largely to blame for the increase in cases in the likes of Malaga, Moreno said, an area which is being ‘closely monitored’ by the health service.

He added that he believes the number of new cases in the likes of the Costa del Sol will begin to decrease once the visitor numbers drop off.

Backing up comments made by the regional Minister of Health Jesus Aguirre, Moreno said it is not yet necessary to request lockdowns in specific places, although some municipalities have advised residents to stay at home.

“At the moment we do not conceive it, but if we have to confine a municipality, we will do it,” he said.

Wednesday’s figures for Malaga and Andalucia

Malaga registered 308 cases yesterday, some 176 more than the day before.

Today, however, it broke a new record, declaring 326 cases, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

The number of people in intensive care with the disease has remained at 19 and there have been no deaths, while 16 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, Andalucia has recorded 884 cases in the past 24 hours, a drop of 71 from yesterday’s figures.

However seven people lost their lives to coronavirus between Tuesday and Wednesday, three of whom were in Almeria, another three in Sevilla and one in Cadiz.

Some 125 overcame the virus in the past 24 hours across the region.