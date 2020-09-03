SOME 1,038 people in Andalucia have tested positive for COVID-19 by PCR in the past 24 hours.

According to the Junta almost half of these (410), have been detected in Malaga.

The Costa del Sol province far outpaces its seven neighbours, with Cadiz and Almeria coming in a joint distant second with 134 registered cases over the same period.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. ? pic.twitter.com/NKNAXaEA7C — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) September 3, 2020

Sevilla declared 125 cases between Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Granada with 77, Cordoba 75, Jaen 70 and Huelva 13.

Meanwhile, 104 people have overcome the virus across the region in the pat 24 hours.

However zero of these were in Malaga, with the majority of recoveries taking place in Sevilla and Jaen, recording 42 and 36 respectively.

The total number of coronavirus patients in hospital in the region is currently at 567 while 78 are in intensive care.