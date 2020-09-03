ANDALUCIA has said it hopes to begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccinations by the end of December or early January.

Speaking in parliament today, regional health minister Jesus Aguirre said he expects 250,000 to 300,000 doses to arrive over the Christmas/New Year period.

The most vulnerable in society will be made a priority.

Jesus Aguirre hopes to roll out vaccines by end of December

“We have made it clear who will be the first to be vaccinated,” Aguirre said, “We are going to go to the care homes, to the people most at risk.

“I hope that at the end of December or the beginning of January we can begin to vaccinate.”

He added that the resurgence of coronavirus in the southernmost region is mostly due to the return of travel and a ‘relaxation’ among the population.

Some 1,038 people in the region have tested positive for COVID-19 by PCR in the past 24 hours.

According to the Junta almost half of these (410), have been detected in Malaga.

The Costa del Sol province far outpaces its seven neighbours, with Cadiz and Almeria coming in a joint distant second with 134 registered cases over the same period.