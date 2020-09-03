TORREVIEJA City Council has controversially denied a local pressure group in their quest to garner support for more dog-friendly beaches.

They have snubbed a request for a petition to gather signatures promoting a campaign to see the return of ‘pooch playas’.

NOT IN TORREVIEJA!

The Greens of Torrevieja accused the town hall of ‘a new demonstration of the abuse of power to which [they] are getting used to.’

The permit to gather signatures on a public road was denied by the mayor of Security, Federico Alarcon, according to sources, claiming that the application wasn’t submitted in time, despite being with his department from last week.

MAYOR OF SECURITY: Federico Alarcón

The ‘campaign for dignified dog beaches’ is demanding a safe location for dogs.

The only remaining official dog-friendly beach in Cala Rocio has been denounced by many as being far from safe or accessible.