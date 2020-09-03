THE Junta has approved a new set of measures to reduce the risks of contagion and transmission of COVID-19.

The new norms are focused on the opening of beaches, management in nursing homes, day centres, celebrations of events and leisure activities.

After several weeks of a steady rise in positive coronavirus cases and hospitalisations, which has left August as the worst month of the coronavirus pandemic in Andalucia, the Junta has decided to adopt initiatives that limit the capacity of celebrations and events and has urged all the coastal councils to close the beaches to public use at night.

These measures, included in a new regulation that partially modifies the Order of June 19 on preventive measures in the field of public health, are as follows:

Closing of beaches at night

Beaches across Andalucia will be closed to leisure and recreation from 9:30pm to 7:00am.

Exceptions will be made for fishing and other activities of an individual nature as well as for restaurants located on the beach.

Limitation of visits in old people’s homes

Visits to residential centres where there is at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 or more than three suspected cases will be suspended.

The suspension will be maintained until 28 days after the date of diagnosis of the last case.

Outings for walks and vacations (of less than 10 days) will be suspended for users in those centres where there is at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 or more than three suspected cases, until the results of the tests are known.

Outings will also be suspended if the locality to visit has registered more than 30 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.

In the case of hospital admissions and returns to the centres, this will occur as long as no positive cases have been registered at the home within 14 days and residents to be re-admitted have tested negative 72 hours prior.

Once in the centre, quarantine will be kept as a preventive measure.

Each residential centre must implement a plan to alleviate the negative effects that isolation can generate in the physical, cognitive and emotional capacity of the elderly in the home.

Day centres

The opening of day centres, occupational centres and non-residential centres is maintained as long as there are no confirmed cases.

If a positive COVID-19 case is confirmed, on-site activities will be suspended, promoting the continuity of the service through telematic channels.

As in the case of nursing homes, users will be admitted or returned to the centres once a negative PCR test has been carried out in the 72 hours prior to admission.

Celebrations and events

Weddings, baptisms and other celebrations cannot exceed 150 people outdoors or 100 indoors.

They must comply with the timetables established for catering, meaning that celebrations end at 1am.

Additionally, food and beverages are to be consumed exclusively at the dining table.

Congresses and meetings

Business meetings, conferences, trade fairs and other events may be held without exceeding 75% of the capacity and maintaining the established interpersonal distance for safety, use of masks and strict hand hygiene.

Events can be held until 1am and the maximum occupation is 10 people per table or group of tables.

Rules for leisure activities in Andalucia

Outdoor leisure activities must not exceed a maximum capacity of 75% or 150 participants. If held indoors, the capacity can not exceed 50% or up to a maximum of 100 participants.



Group classes will have a maximum capacity of 15 people -respecting safety distance and use of mask- and when possible to be carried out outdoors.



Active tourism and nature activities in groups must not exceed 30 people. Groups that have a tour guide must not surpass 20.



