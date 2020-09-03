ROJALES, which includes the popular expat community of Quesada, has suffered its first COVID-19 outbreak since the start of this year’s pandemic.

The Valencian Community’s Ministry of Health confirmed the news yesterday (September 2) in its daily update to the media.

PRECAUTIONS: Rojales Market in June

The first outbreak in the Rojales municipality consists of four cases which health chiefs say is ‘of social origin’.

Authorities are once again reminding people about the need to strictly follow safety and hygiene rules over social gatherings: as well as the mandatory use of a mask, social distancing and washing hands.