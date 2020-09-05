TORREVIEJA is one of three towns named yesterday to have outbreaks of the coronavirus, all emanating from a ‘social origin’.

The three cases confirmed join Callosa de Segura (four) and Dolores (three), as announced by the Ministry of Health.

‘Social origin’ is a term used to describe how the virus is believed to have spread, in this case from social gatherings or meetings among friends or colleagues at pubs and restaurants or elsewhere.

It is used to delineate between other methods of transfer, such as via family members or in hospital.

The entire Valencian Community recorded 714 new infections in the last 24 hours confirmed by PCR test, 247 of which were in the Alicante province.

Valencian hospitals currently have 413 people admitted with coronavirus.

Castellon province has 48 with four patients in the ICU while Alicante province has 132 (25 in ICU) and Valencia province 233 (30 in ICU).