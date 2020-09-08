UK street artist Jupp will be adapting the work of Gustavo Bacarisas to bring to life empty walls around the British Territory.

The street art is part of the urban regeneration project put into action by the Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) with the artistic flair of Ronnie Alecio.

The new areas to be targeted include Town Range, Main Street and Landport Tunnel at Casemates.

Gustavo Bacarisas (1873-1971) is Gibraltar’s national artist and a Freeman of the City for his renowned work.

This new phase will feature works from Bacarisas’ Lunettes series, about people at work and leisure in the early 20th Century.

Residents can already see the first of these images in Town Range designed by the anonymous street artist Jupp who uses stencils

The first phase of street artworks centred around different points around town including Ince’s Hall, Prince Edward’s Gate and Castle Steps.

GCS has opened the project to other street artists in the community too as part of this cultural development programme.

They can apply to take part by phoning the Street Art Committee on 20069122.

“We have seen how our street art project is adding life to our urban areas,” said John Cortes, Minister for Culture and Heritage.

“Art is bringing our heritage to life all around us, and there’s a lot more to come.”

Visiting times

The project was announced as the new Governor of Gibraltar Sir David Steel visited GCS and the Borders and Coastguard Agency (BCA) this week.

STEELY: The Governor meets Seamus Byrne, GCS CEO as Culture Minister Cortes smiles

The Governor was introduced to the work of event organisation and maintenance of facilities at the GCS premises.

He became a member of the library and had a look at the Frontline Workers and ‘Our Gibraltar’ exhibitions at the GEMA and Fine Arts galleries.

At the BCA, Steel was briefed about aviation security, land frontier measures and immigration.

“It was a privilege to be able to welcome Sir David at the Agency’s HQ this morning,” said BCA Chief Executive Officer Aaron Chipol.

“The Governor expressed his interest in understanding the

procedures put in place to ensure the secure running of operations.”

Steel took over the post of Governor in June and has since visited many of the key areas around Gibraltar.