THE Glasgow side managed by Steven Gerrard will play one of Gibraltar’s most successful football clubs this week.

The Europa League second qualifying round tie will kick off at 5pm in the Victoria Stadium on September 17 and it promises to be a cracker.

Rangers will be up against the scorer that embarrassed Brendan Rodgers in his first game at the helm of Celtic.

Lee Casciaro will be aiming for an early 40th birthday present by claiming the scalp of the century on Thursday.

Having scored the opener against Liechtenstein’s Union Titus in the previous round as well as the goal that beat Celtic four years ago, he is still the ace in the pack.

“Against Celtic my wife was pregnant with our first child and now we have the second already so it could be our lucky day,” he exclusively told The Olive Press.

“Rangers are a top team and probably one of the best fixtures we could get.

“It’s really important for Lincoln to have the opportunity to play against them.”

With the game needing to be decided on the day Rangers will be forced to play an attacking game rather than wait for a return leg.

CELTIC WIN:: Casciaro’s goal sent shockwaves throughout the football world

Calling the shots

Casciaro, a policeman by day, has spent over two decades at the height of the local game overseeing the transition to semi-pro football.

He still takes part in high profile ties with his boyhood club Lincoln Red Imps and he is hoping to make an appearance on Thursday.

“I think I will have some game time against Rangers,” Casciaro revealed.

“It’s going to be a frustrating time for them.

“We will have 11 men behind the ball, play to our strengths and hit them on the break like we did against Celtic.

“It’s still going to be hard for us but if we can compete at international level I don’t see why we cannot at club level.”

With the Gibraltar association also allows socially distanced fans which will make some noise for the most popular club on the Rock.

READY: Lincoln Red Imps combines seasoned locals with foreign talent

National success

The talismanic forward was referring to the Gibraltar national team which he led to a number of famous results since the nation joined UEFA in 2013.

Gibraltar started this season with a 1-0 defeat of San Marino in the Uefa Nations League, in a game the local boys dominated.

“I don’t see why we cannot get promoted to the next division,” said Casciaro of Gibraltar’s chances in the Uefa Nations League.

“It’s early days still but we have had a good start and we now have to take each game as it comes.”

For now though, Casciaro will have his sights set on Rangers and another season with Lincoln Red Imps.

Do not ask the father of two if he will be hanging up his boots either.

“No chance,” he said with a smile. “I hope to be playing for a while yet.”