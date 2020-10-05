CASH, cars and valuables were seized in the operation against money laundering from hash smuggling in La Linea and San Roque.

The operation was conducted by 200 Guardia Civil agents at ten La Linea addresses and one in neighbouring San Roque.

The raids started at 5am and were carried out under the jurisdiction of La Linea courts.

One of the properties raided was a two-storey home which had seen a big investment funded by hash smuggling, according to police sources.

The latest police actions followed the arrests of around 100 people for drugs related offences over the last few months.

Raids on addresses all over Spain have been coming thick and fast since the police moved on the illegal plot of land in El Zabal known as Narcoville.

A number of top clans have fallen in the process, although there have also been attacks on the police themselves which left some wounded.

In a separate incident in Gibraltar a car overturned in a driving accident on Waterport Road last night.

The RGP and ambulance teams were quickly on the scene and the man was lifted out of his badly damaged vehicle apparently unharmed.