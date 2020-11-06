JUNTA de Andalucia president Juanma Moreno is considering closing down bars and restaurants to help fight coronavirus.

The Partido Popular leader said the proposal will be ‘on the table’ at the COVID-19 expert committee meeting set to be held on Sunday.

Speaking on the TVE show La Hora de la 1, Moreno said today that such a measure would not be for the whole region but across the most affected provinces.

That’s bad news for Sevilla, Granada and Jaen, which have higher incidence rates than other provinces such as Malaga or Almeria.

The president said it would be ‘very sad’ to shut down the industry as ‘it’s a very important part of the economy’, but that the most important thing is to stop people meeting up in groups as much as possible.

The Junta committee will be announcing new measures on Sunday evening depending on how the virus has evolved over the past two weeks.

But a home confinement of the population will not be on the cards, Moreno said, at least not ‘for now.’

That decision, he believes, should be made by the central Government and must apply to the whole country.

“We are going to make the decisions that are necessary to save human lives and preserve the well-being and health of Andalusians, because that is our main objective,” Moreno said.

“We need to be prepared and cannot act too late to save the Christmas period…If decisions have to be made better to make them now.”