ANDALUCIA has recorded 60 coronavirus deaths on Friday, matching the record it set yesterday for the second wave of the pandemic.

According to the Junta, there were 4,627 cases detected in the past 24 hours, significantly higher than yesterday’s 3,770 but lower than the 5,104 recorded seven days ago.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y las las personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. ? pic.twitter.com/I77l5S3VjP — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) November 6, 2020

Sevilla topped the charts once again, registering 1,200 cases in the past 24 hours, closely followed by Granada with 1,123.

Cordoba registered 5115 cases over the same period, followed by Malaga with 511, Cadiz with 393, Jaen 386, Almeria 257 and Huelva 242.

Jaen recorded the most deaths today, clocking 24, followed by Sevilla with 13 and Granada with 11.

Meanwhile Cadiz saw six deaths, Cordoba four and Malaga two.

Almeria and Huelva were the only provinces to not see any deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.