A WHOPPING €168,000 worth of herbal cannabis from Spain was seized at Dublin Airport.

Revenue officers made the discovery on Tuesday after opening a metal container on its way from Spain to an address in Co Meath.

Some 8.4kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €168,000 were seized from the capitals airport.

A Revenue spokesman said: “Investigations are ongoing.

“These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.



“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”