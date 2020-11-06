TWO-way traffic will return to Line Wall Road from November 9 after a pilot scheme to try to reduce pollution in the town centre ended.

The decision was applauded by the Chamber of Commerce that said it had received many complaints from its members.

Angry comments were made on social media about traffic jams across the Rock this week along with criticism from the Opposition party.

Queues at rush-hour often brought western roads to a standstill as Queensway was gridlocked.

The government plan, introduced in June, was looking to reduce air pollution caused by cars in the town centre.

It was hoped people would use bicycles and walk more as an alternative to cars.

Traffic was limited to electric vehicles and deliveries on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays for the first phase.

In the second phase, traffic was only allowed going north to see how that affected the situation.

Apology

Lengthy tailbacks as the rain poured down this week could have forced Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to go ‘back to the drawing board’.

SHELVED?: Could plans to beautify Line Wall now be given up?

The Government said it ‘would like to apologise to motorists for the inconvenience caused’ as it looked to see if the plans could work.

“We now have the data necessary to analyse how different options affect traffic on Line Wall Road and we have the ability to make an informed decision on traffic flow,” said Picardo.

“I recognise this matter has raised concerns for many people and I want people to know that we are not just looking at the data.

“We are also listening to the views being expressed to us about the traffic flow by those who have written directly to us.”

Images of possible changes that could be made to the area were even revealed in July, but those plans are now in doubt.

“The decision to reopen Line Wall Road fully might have been a difficult one to take,” said the Chamber of Commerce.

“But for the sake of local businesses, local residents, reduced congestion and

emissions it has been the right one to take at this time.”