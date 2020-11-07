AN HOUR-LONG chase across several municipalities in the Marina Alta area of the Costa Blanca, ended up with a 20-year-old man arrested in Benissa.

The hot pursuit saw multiple vehicles damaged and police firing shots at a delivery van to try to stop it.

The incident happened on Wednesday(November 4) when Benitatxell Policia Local agents pulled up the van over a traffic violation.

The driver was asked for his ID documents but instead pressed his foot down on the accelerator.

One of the agents was hit by the van’s rear-view mirror.

The chase was on as the driver sped off to Teulada on the N-332 highway and then roared through Lliber, Senija, and finally Benissa.

Guardia Civil vehicles joined in the pursuit as the van hit parked cars and signs during the chase.

The Benissa Policia Local set up a road block but the driver refused to stop.

Agents fired several shots at his front tyres and the van screeched to a halt as the man was removed from his vehicle.

The driver, said to be of burly stature, fought with the agents and got back behind the wheel to continue his journey.

A further round of shots were fired at his rear tyres, but despite the punctures, the van sped off but ended up going down a dead-end street.

He was arrested and charged with breaking road safety laws, causing damage and injury, and attacking the police.

The Guardia Civil is investigating as to why he was so anxious to flee from Benitatxell in the first place.