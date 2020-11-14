GERMAN tennis legend Boris Becker has run into even more financial problems after reportedly handing over the keys to his multimillion-euro Mallorca mansion.

According to Mallorca Magazin, British private bank Arbuthnot Latham accepted ownership of the 12-bedroom property as a settlement for his outstanding debts.

His luxury villa and estate, Son Coll, was put on the market last year after a tumultuous relationship with squatters.

ABANDONED: Boris Becker has not stayed at the estate for several years

In 2018, it was inhabited by a group of German hippies, and shortly after their eviction a pornography film was filmed onsite, featuring veteran ‘Dolly Buster’.

The six-time grand slam champion had filed for bankruptcy in 2017 when his debts spiralled to an estimated €12 million.

This was despite the tennis star earning around €135 million from his lucrative sporting career.

Becker is currently facing 28 criminal charges relating to his alleged failure to disclose information over his bankruptcy.

He has also been accused of hiding three properties and over one million in cash from his creditors.