ANDALUCIA has seen a significant decrease in the number of daily coronavirus deaths and cases on Monday.

According to the Junta, there were 2,127 cases detected in the past 24 hours, representing 1,466 fewer than the number recorded on Sunday.

Monday’s figure also represents a week-on-week drop of 1,202.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. Se incluyen los positivos por PCR y test de antígenos. ? pic.twitter.com/gFZOYx49Fy — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) November 16, 2020

In terms of deaths, while 22 people lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours, that number is 13 fewer than Sunday.

It is also the lowest daily death count since November 8, when 29 people succumbed to the virus in a 24-hour period.

Today’s figures could suggest that the measures taken by the Junta more than a week ago may be having an impact.

In another positive sign, the number of people who overcame the virus in the past 24 hours (2,192) is higher than the number of cases detected over the same period (2,127).

However the figures must be taken with a pinch of salt as Mondays typically report lower figures, meaning the rest of this week will reveal more about how successful restrictions such as the curfew and 6pm closure of bars and restaurants have been.

For the fifth day in a row, Sevilla reported the most cases Monday, with 450, followed by Cadiz with 400, Granada 357, Jaen 315, Malaga 191, Almeria 188, Cordoba 140 and Huelva 86.

In terms of deaths, Cordoba counted the most in the past 24 hours with seven, followed by Granada, Sevilla and Jaen, all with four each.

Huelva saw two deaths over the same period and Almeria just one, while Malaga and Cadiz counted zero.