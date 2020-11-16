IT is ‘disappointing’ people are still not wearing masks despite the first death from COVID-19 in Gibraltar, said the RGP Commissioner.

From November 13-15, a total of 65 people got fixed penalty notices for not wearing masks in Main Street and Irish Town.

The new rules have been followed by a social media backlash from those who have questioned the restrictions.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger expressed his frustration that despite the first death in Gibraltar from COVID-19 people were still not wearing masks in the town centre.

“It is particularly disappointing that so many people are choosing to disregard the regulations which are in place to protect all of us from the virus,” said Ullger.

“I should stress that the vast majority of people are doing the responsible thing and wearing their masks around the town centre.

“It is therefore unfair on these people that, whilst they are acting in a

responsible manner, others around them are failing to comply.”

The tougher stance by the RGP comes after three weeks when no-one was fined for not wearing masks in the busiest areas of town.

Backed by public health advice, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo imposed the new measures on October 20 for the first time ordering mask usage in the open air.

“It gives me no satisfaction to report that 65 FPNs have been issued,” revealed Ullger.

“I would much rather that people acted responsibly and that they policed

this measure for themselves.’

There are now 108 Gibraltar residents who are recorded to have COVID-19, six at elderly residences.

Hospitals are still quite full with 12 of them in the COVID-19 ward and two more fighting the virus with the help of intensive care.