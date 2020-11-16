ESTABLISHED in Alora pueblo since 1998, Alora Properties has been finding everything from fincas and townhouses to cortijos and villas for home hunters in the Guadalhorce valley.

WITH over two successful decades of experience in the Spanish property market, owner Margaret Mitchell has earned a reputation as a friendly and efficient realtor: “I just treat people the way I’d like to be treated myself,” she told the Olive Press.

“I’ve personally listed every property I have for sale. It’s not some big portfolio that I’ve got no idea about,” said Margaret.

Yet, the homes she’s carefully hand-selected to list at Alora Properties are diverse and wide-reaching: think stylish townhouses in Carratraca, country villas in Alora and rural tourism businesses in El Chorro..

Whether in the hills above the Guadalhorce river or in one of the ‘pueblos blancos’, Margaret and her team work hard to treat each property purchase as unique. ”We aim to offer a professional and yet friendly service” she said.

But it’s not just real-estate intel that Alora Properties share with potential buyers. The team is often called upon to advise foreign residents regarding dealing with town halls, banks, schools, local tradesmen and other institutions that sometimes prove overwhelming to new home owners without knowledge of the area.

“We’re selling a lifestyle not just a property,” said Margaret.

And for Brits looking to return back to the UK, prospects are surprisingly bright, says Margaret: “With the current weakness of the pound against the euro, now is actually a good time for British homeowners in Spain who are looking to sell and repatriate funds back to the UK. The ideal is if a British seller sells to a European buyer.

“The rate is very strong right now, you can get almost a pound for every euro. It’s a very good time for British people to sell,” she said.

So, whether you are hunting for your dream villa in Spain or upping sticks to head back to Britain, Margaret and her attentive team at Alora Properties have the local know-how to make the property ladder an easy climb.

More information: www.alora.properties