THE south of Spain has long since been a magnet for British house hunters, with its laid-back lifestyle, tapas on tap and sunshine nearly all year round, there’s plenty of life and action to enjoy.

Not even coronavirus or the Brexit looming can stop Brits dreaming of their new life in the sun.

Areas like Marbella and Sotogrande may be famous for their lavish villas and nightlife, but it’s rural Spain that is becoming increasingly attractive to British expats.

Julie Flaxman, who owns Flaxman Estates along with husband Neil and son Richard, says she’s noticed an increased number of buyers choosing inland properties as opposed to coastal in recent months.

“People are looking for private and secluded properties that feel peaceful yet not too remote, with the benefit of being close enough to the coast”. The attraction inland is value for money and now is an excellent time to buy.

Julie and her family moved to Spain themselves over 15 years ago and, like many expats, we’re encouraged to head for the Costas.

“Agents told us that’s where we would be happiest, but we didn’t like it,” Julie said. “Moving inland was the best decision we made.”

For Julie and her family, living in Río Guadalhorce is the best of both worlds. “We’re not far from the coast and the city of Malaga, but here we get to experience the authentic Spanish lifestyle.

“I like the Spanish values and hearing the native language, yet at the same time, I have lots of British friends here. We’re inland but not isolated; it’s perfect.”

“We’re a true family business who love what we do. We get such satisfaction from helping people,” she says.

“The majority of our clients are British, but we also have several international clients, so we are not restricted to one nationality. Richard speaks Spanish and German, which opens up a dialogue with non-English speaking clientele

We have recently opened our new office in an ideal location in Alhaurin el Grande, central to all inland areas. We are open from 10.00 until 18.00 Monday to Friday, and our friendly team welcome new and old clients alike.

Julie has worked in the property business for more than 16 years and is passionate about helping other expats find their dream homes,

She has a wealth of knowledge & experience both in the sales process and product, both inland and coastal and is well respected within the real estate profession. She has an eye for detail and can see past what she views to envisage what could be done to a property to enhance it to make it perfect for her individual client’s requirements. Every client can be assured of her honest and professional, yet caring approach which starts from the first meeting and continues way after their sale has completed.

Our after sales service is second to none, nothing is too much trouble, whatever our clients need we will endeavour to help them to the best of our ability.

Despite the challenges brought on by 2020, the market in Spain has benefitted from the rise of remote workers – and more people than ever are taking a fresh look at the Spanish hinterland.

“We’ve been fortunate this year, and we have continued to be busy in the aftermath of the lockdown. There is certainly a high number of buyers looking at inland Spanish properties.”

So where to buy? Both Julie & Neil agree Coin, Monda, Cartama, Alhaurin El Grande and Alhaurin de la Torre are all great locations, being easily accessible from all areas.

And they say: “We always welcome new vendors from all budget ranges to add new property listings to ensure our portfolio is continually being refreshed.

We look forward to seeing you at our office when you pass by.”

