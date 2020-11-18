ANDALUCIA has seen its third deadliest day of the pandemic on Wednesday with 72 people losing their lives to coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

That figure has only been topped twice; when 89 deaths were recorded on Tuesday and 95 the Tuesday before.

Jaen province counted the most deaths Wednesday, clocking 21, followed by Sevilla with 17 and Granada with 11.

Cadiz counted nine deaths over the same period, both Cordoba and Malaga five and Almeria and Huelva two each.

Meanwhile, according to figures released by the Junta, the number of infections jumped up today, with 2,821 cases being detected by PCR and antibody tests.

While that is 932 more than yesterday, it is a week-on-week decrease of 559.

More importantly, the number of hospitalisations continue to be concerning.

The Junta revealed today that COVID-19 patients are taking up 19.6% of all beds in the region, three points above the national average (16.13%).

More worryingly, coronavirus patients are taking up 32.06% of beds in intensive care units, just below the national average of 32.31%.