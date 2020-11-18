MURCIA’S regional government is planning to allow bars and restaurants to reopen in areas that have low coronavirus infection rates.

The hospitality industry was closed down across the region on November 6 much to the anger of some municipalities where COVID-19 case rates were comparatively low.

A relaxation on the shutdown is expected from Murcia’s COVID monitoring committee this week.

Government spokesman, Ana Martinez Vidal said: “The committee has been asked to establish a health threshold where areas with low infections can see bars and restaurants reopened.”

“Any decision must fully respect all healthcare criteria but we do want to see a respite for the hospitality sector,” she added.

The current order closing down hospitality ends this Friday(November 20) and so the government must make some kind of a decision one way or another.

Cartagena mayor, Ana Belen Castejon, said: “The opening of our bars and restaurants must not be determined region-wide as our local health situation is much better in our area than elsewhere in Murcia.”

