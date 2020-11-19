NEW COVID-19 infections in the Valencian Community show a marginal fall over a week as case rises are slowing flattening out.

A national survey also shows that Alicante Province is doing well during the ‘second wave’ of the pandemic.

The latest figures released last night(November 18) declared 1,908 new cases and 29 more deaths due to the pandemic.

That’s 28 fewer infections than the previous Wednesday and ten fewer fatalities on a week-to-week basis.

Alicante Province recorded 557 additional coronavirus positives, seven more than on November 11.

Figures from the Carlos III Research Institute in Madrid show that Alicante Province has the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in mainland Spain during the ‘second wave’ of infections, only beaten by Ourense.

Hospitalisations in the province stand at 552 compared to 504 a week earlier, with patients in ICUs up by 23 over a week.

70 new outbreaks have been reported in the Valencian Community, with 16 in Alicante Province.