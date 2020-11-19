ADANA dog shelter has been handed a €2,500 by a mystery supporter.

The generous pledge was made earlier this month to assist the Estepona refuge amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And now the doggy charity are asking for supporters to rally together to help match the donations.

Adana president Suzie Totem said: “We have had all of our fundraising events cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We do not receive any funds from government or local town hall, and rely entirely on public donations.

“We desperately need you to make this happen.”

To donate please see the details below.

UNICAJA IBAN ES67 2103 0176 0700 3002 9002

PAYPAL = paypal@adana.es